UKMTO says new ship hit by two projectiles in Yemen waters

"On Sep 02, 2024 0410UTC UKMTO has received a report of an incident 70NM northwest of Saleef, Yemen," the UKMTO said in a report declaring a new security incident for ships in the Yemeni waters.

"The Master of a merchant vessel reports that the vessel was hit by 2 unknown projectiles. Damage control is underway," the report added.

The Yemeni armed forces have announced that they will continue military operations against the ships and interests of the Zionist regime until its aggressions on Gaza and its crimes against the Palestinian nation are stopped. The Yemenis have targted dozens of ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden which have been linked with the Israeli regime and the UK and the US that have begun aggression on Yemen in support of Israeli regime since October 7, 2023, when the Tel Aviv regime began its genociadal campaign against Palestinians in Gaza.

