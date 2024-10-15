Iran condemns Israel attack on Gaza Al-Aqsa hospital

Esmaeil Baghaei stated that this attack is a complete example of a war crime and a part of the Palestinian genocide plan.

Regarding the prohibition of attacks on civilian places and targets, especially hospitals and medical aid centers by international law, Baghaei noted that the frequent and deliberate attacks of the Zionist regime against hospitals and the killing of patients and wounded, doctors and medical center staff are enough proof for prosecution and trial of Israeli leaders.

He also said that the supporters of this regime especially the US and UK prevent any international action by the International Criminal Court to hold the leaders of the regime accountable.

He considered the assurance of impunity to be one of the main causes of Israel's aggression and the continuation of its crimes in Gaza and Lebanon, emphasizing the moral and international responsibility of the regime's supporters.

An Israeli airstrike on a hospital compound in central Gaza early Monday sent flames ripping through tents housing displaced people, killing at least four and injuring dozens.

SD/Spox. Channel