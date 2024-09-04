Russia reacts to US seizure of Maduro’s plane

"The US authorities have seized a Venezuelan presidential aircraft that was undergoing maintenance in the Dominican Republic. Once again, they have demonstrated their complete disregard for international legal norms and, citing the 'right of the strong,' have sent yet another signal that the US, as it understands it, can dispose of the sovereign property of another state," Zakharova said in a statement.

The US Department of Justice said on Monday that Maduro's aircraft had been seized in the Dominican Republic based on violations of export control and sanctions laws. Sputnik news agency reported.

The United States on Monday seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s plane in the Dominican Republic and flew the jet to Florida, saying it acted over violation of US sanctions.

