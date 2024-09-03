  1. Politics
Maduro condemns 'piracy' after US seizes his plane

TEHRAN, Sep. 03 (MNA) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said the US "engaged in a criminal practice" after it seized Maduro's plane in the Dominican Republic on Monday, alleging that it was "illegally purchased" through a shell company. 

The US on Monday seized Maduro's plane in the Dominican Republic and flew it to Florida, a move condemned by the South American leader as "piracy" but which Washington said was necessary due to sanction violations.

The foreign ministry in Caracas issued a statement later on Monday denouncing the seizure.

"Once again, the authorities of the United States of America are engaged in a criminal practice that cannot be described as anything other than piracy," the statement read.

The Dominican Republican said it did not participate in the US probe into the jet.

