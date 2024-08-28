  1. Politics
Aug 28, 2024, 3:48 PM

Japan FM asks Iran to exercise restraint against 'Israel'

Japan FM asks Iran to exercise restraint against 'Israel'

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko has called on Iran to exercise restraint against the Israeli regime regarding Haniyeh's assassination and use its influence on Lebanese Hezbollah to show restraint.

Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa Yoko and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke over the phone for about half an hour on Wednesday, NHK reported.

Iran has declared it wants to take revenge on Israel over the assassination of a Hamas political leader, martyr Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran in July. 

But Iran has indicated that it will decide on the time and method of retaliation after carefully seeing how talks progress between Israel and Hamas on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to NHK, Kamikawa said the escalation of the situation would not be in the interest of the region or the international community. She urged Iran to exercise restraint saying that every diplomatic effort should be made to avoid further tensions.

Kamikawa also called on Iran to urge groups it has influence over, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, to exercise restraint.

Araghchi said Iran did not want to escalate the current situation in West Asia.

The foreign ministers confirmed that Japan and Iran would maintain communication based on their traditional friendly relationship.

Kamikawa told reporters after the phone call that while maintaining a sense of urgency, utmost diplomatic efforts will be made to ease tensions.

SD/

News ID 220350

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News