Senior Islamic Jihad commander ‘Abu Shujaa’ martyred in WB

The commander of the Tulkarm Brigade in the Al-Quds Brigades, Mohammad Jaber, known by his nom de guerre, Abu Shujaa, was martyred following hours of confrontations with the occupying Zionist regime's forces in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank of the occupied Palestine.

Abu Shujaa was martyred alongside four of his companions after Israeli occupation forces surrounded the building they were in, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported.

The Israeli occupation forces launched a large-scale aggression against the camp on Wednesday evening, as part of the intensive aggression against the West Bank, the largest since 2002.

Deploying dozens of military vehicles and bulldozers, the Zionist regime's forces commenced extensive demolition operations in the streets and infrastructure of the camp.

According to Israeli media, at 4 am, the occupation forces besieged several Resistance fighters, including Abu Shujaa, inside a building in Nur Shams.

Confrontations broke out, during which the occupation forces fired an Energia rocket at the building, however, confrontations continued.

By the end of the armed confrontation, Abu Shujaa and four others with him were martyred.

MNA