Japan FM congratulates Araghchi on his post as Iran new FM

According to a statement published on the Japanese foreign ministry website, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, sent a congratulatory letter to H.E. Dr. Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who took office earlier today.

In the letter, Minister Kamikawa expressed her high hope for Iran to play a more constructive role towards peace and stability in the Middle East and to advance cooperation with the international community, the Japanese ministry's statement said.

The statement added that Minister Kamikawa also stated that she seeks to work together with the new Foreign Minister Araghchi, a former ambassador to Japan and an expert on Japan, to further develop the bilateral relationship based on the historically friendly relations and to cooperate closely to ease tensions and stabilize the situation in the Middle East.

Abbass Araghchi with 244 yes votes he received from the Iranian lawmakers at the parliament earlier on Wednesday became the next Iranian foreign minister.

