Iran welcomes all-out expansion of ties with Kuwait

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on Monday night.

During the phone talk, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya congratulated Araghchi upon being selected as Iran's foreign minister and wished him success in his mission.

Pointing to the will of his country to continue the process of development and expansion of relations between Tehran and Kuwait, he emphasized the importance of continuing political dialogues between the two sides.

Araghchi, for his part, thanked his Kuwaiti counterpart and said that Tehran welcomes the all-out expansion of ties with Kuwait City.

Referring to the complexity of developments in the West Asian region, Araghchi termed the continuation of political consultations between the two countries as necessary and constructive.

MP/6207918