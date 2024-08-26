Pezeshkian stresses need for stepped-up ties with Qatar

Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting prime minister and foreign minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Tehran on Monday.

The new Iranian president reiterated his call for Islamic unity to force the Zionist Israeli regime to stop its crimes against the people of Gaza and other Palestinians.

Meanwhile, he criticized the Zionist regime's allies for their silence and even their support for the Zionist regime's criminal actions against Palestinians. "In Gaza, human rights and all international laws and rules are violated time and again," Pezeshkian noted.

The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, for his part, offered congratulations to Pezeshkian for his victory in Iran's elections and formation of the cabinet and stated that, "The Emir of Qatar attaches special importance to the expansion of fraternal and strategic relations between the two countries. We also believe that bilateral relations and cooperation have not yet reached the level favored by the heads of the two nations, and we must make more efforts to achieve such a goal."

Criticizing the contradictory stances of the international community and the so-called human rights advocates towards the victims and criminals in Gaza, Al Thani stressed that, "Qatar will continue its efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, and in that regard, will count on the Islamic Republic of Iran's constructive role as a wise and responsible actor."

Appreciating Pezeshkian's constructive approach towards existing regional and international issues, he announced his country's readiness to cooperate with Iran in advancing this approach on bilateral, as well as regional and international stages.

