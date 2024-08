The newly-appointed Sports Minister, Ahmad Donyamali, sent his best wishes to all Iranian athletes who will participate in the games.

Iran’s sports delegation consists of 66 athletes who will compete in 10 different fields.

Shooter Mohammad Reza Mirshafiei and runner Hajar Safarzadeh will carry the Iranian flag at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which is scheduled to take place at Place de la Concorde on August 28th.

