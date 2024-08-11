Iran men’s sitting volleyball team named for 2024 Paralympics

There will be eight men’s teams competing at Paris 2024. Hosts France will be joined by Tokyo 2020 gold medalists Iran, and bronze medalists Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Egypt, Germany, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.

Preliminary round matches will be held from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, followed by classification matches and the semi-finals. The bronze medal and gold medal matches are scheduled for 6-7 Sept.

Defending Paralympic champions Iran will face Brazil, Germany, and Ukraine in Pool B for a place in the semifinals.

France joined Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists Bosnia and Herzegovina, Egypt, and Kazakhstan in Pool A.

2024 Iran Paralympic Men’s Sitting Volleyball Roster:

Davoud Alilpourian, Sadegh Bigdeli, Hamid Abbasi, Morteza Mehrzad, Ramezan Salehi, Majid Lashkari, Mehdi Babadi, Meysam Alipour, Meysam Hajibabaei, Hossein Golestani, Issa Zirahi and Mohammad Nemati

