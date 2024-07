The Iranian Para athletes will compete in 10 sports in Paris.

The Games will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 in Paris and will see more than 4,000 athletes from around the world competing in 549 medal events.

The first Paralympic Summer Games in the French capital will showcase 22 sports, including both individual and team sports.

Previously in the 2020 Paralympic Games, Iran partook with 62 athletes and won 12 gold medals, 11 silvers, and one bronze.

