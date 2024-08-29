Iran Paralympic team parades in Paris

Thousands of athletes paraded down the famed Champs-Elysées Avenue to Place de la Concorde in central Paris.

About 50,000 people watched the ceremony in stands built around the iconic square, which is the biggest in Paris and is visible from afar because of its ancient Egyptian Obelisk. Accessibility for athletes in wheelchairs was facilitated with strips of asphalt laid along the avenue and placed over the square.

More than 4000 athletes with physical, visual and intellectual impairments will compete in 22 sports from Aug. 29 until Sept. 8.

Iran has participated in the Games with 65 athletes in 10 sports.

Female runner Hajar Safarzadeh and male shooter Mohammadreza Mirshafiei carried the flag.

French President Emmanuel Macron and International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, attended the Ceremony.

MA/TT