Para shooter Mirshafiei, 51, is the most experienced member of the Iran delegation in Paris.

Female runner Safarzadeh, who became Iran’s first female athlete to win a world title, will also carry the flag in the Opening Ceremony.

Iran will send 65 Para athletes to the Games in 10 sports.

The 2024 Paralympic Games will be held in Paris, France from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

AMK/TT