Iran reacts to US, UK strikes on Yemen

Speaking to the reporters in his weekly press conference on Monday, Nasser Kan'ani touched upon the aggressive attacks of the United States and the United Kingdom against Yemen.

"In recent months, we have witnessed the direct aggression of the American government and the violation of Yemen's territorial sovereignty by the American army with the help of the British regime."

These US actions have led to the formation of instability in the region, he added.

The senior Iranian diplomat cited that Tehran strongly condemns the US and the UK attacks on Yemen.

"We support the political process in Yemen and the establishment of peace in this country and peace negotiations," he said elsewhere in his remarks.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

MP/SNN channel