All governments, nations responsible for tragedy in Gaza

In a post on his X account on Monday, Nasser Kan'ani stated that the number of martyrs in Gaza has surpassed 40,000 amid the inaction of responsible international forums and organizations, as well as the lack of effective action by Islamic and Arab countries, plus the continuous arms support of the United States and its Western allies to the Zionist apartheid regime.

He pointed out that about 15,000 of the martyrs are children, and the bodies of around 10,000 Palestinian martyrs remain buried under the rubble.

Kan'ani emphasized the need to awaken the dormant human consciences in the world.

The current situation in the Gaza Strip is a shame for the supposedly civilized world and international organizations, he said, noting that a fake regime is openly mocking international principles, laws, and regulations, and is committing genocide in the most atrocious ways against a historical and deep-rooted nation in front of the entire world.

Kan'ani underlined that it is the responsibility of all governments, nations, and international organizations to take effective action to end this horrific catastrophe, noting that if they fail to do so, they will be forever condemned and blamed in the court of history and by the awakened consciences of humanity.

