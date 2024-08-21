US-UK coalition strikes Yemen’s al-Hudaydah Port

The US-UK coalition has targeted ‘Al-Salif’ district in Yemen’s al-Hudaydah Port for the third time, Al-Masirah reported.

No more details have yet been published regarding the US-UK coalition’s attacks on Yemeni territory.

To support the Palestinian people and their resistance, Yemen’s Armed Forces in a statement announced that it will not allow Zionist ships or ships, whose destinations are towards the ports in the occupied territories, to pass through the Red Sea.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.

