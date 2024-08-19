Health services in northern Gaza at risk of being halted

In a statement released on Sunday, the PRCS warned of a decline in its ability to provide ambulance and emergency services across the Gaza City and North Gaza governorates in the coming days.

“The depletion of fuel will also cause electricity generators at clinics and medical points – nine in total across the two governorates – to shut down. This will lead to medication spoilage, the stoppage of laboratory equipment, and a complete halt in services at clinics that serve thousands of citizens.”

The statement said Israel is creating "a humanitarian disaster that deepens the health crisis in the Gaza Strip to an unprecedented level and threatens the lives of thousands of patients and injured."

Hospitals in the besieged Gaza Strip have faced relentless Israeli attacks in recent months, pushing most of them to the brink of collapse.

The authorities in Gaza have time and again condemned Israel's deliberate crimes against Palestinian hospitals, saying that the regime has taken 34 hospitals out of service.

Israel’s savage military campaign has knocked out much of Gaza’s health sector and reduced its clinical capacity by 70 percent.

Most of Gaza’s hospitals have been put out of action by Israeli strikes and lack of fuel, leaving a population of 2.3 million without proper healthcare.

Many in the international community have said hospitals must be protected in line with international law.

More Palestinian civilians lose their lives as the regime in Tel Aviv goes on with its air and artillery strikes against the blockaded territory.

The attacks come as the death toll from more than 10 months of genocide has already surpassed the grim milestone of 40,000.

More than 92,000 others have also been injured in the regime attacks.

Hunger, malnutrition, and lack of medical supplies are also taking their toll on the Palestinian population.

AMK/PressTV