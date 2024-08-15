Gaza ceasefire-prisoner release talks begin in Doha

Israel's spy chief is expected to join his US and Egyptian counterparts and Qatar's prime minister for the new round of talks, according to Reuters.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

