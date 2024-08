In a message on his X social media platform on Thursday, Bagheri Kani congratulated Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar as well as the Government and People of India on the occasion of Independence Day.

“I am sure that the developing relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and India plays an important role in the peace, stability & development of our common region,” he added.

India celebrates its 78th Independence Day on August 15.

