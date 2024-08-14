US base in eastern Syria comes under rocket attack

Local sources reported a fresh rocket attack that targeted the United States military base early on Wednesday.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the rocket attack was launched from the deserts of Iraq and the vicinity of the Syrian border.

There were no immediate reports of possible damage or casualties as of yet.

No groups have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The gas field is located in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province and the American military forces use it as a base.

