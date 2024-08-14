  1. World
US base in eastern Syria comes under rocket attack

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – The illegal US base in Syria's Koniko gas field was once again targeted with rockets.

Local sources reported a fresh rocket attack that targeted the United States military base early on Wednesday.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the rocket attack was launched from the deserts of Iraq and the vicinity of the Syrian border.

There were no immediate reports of possible damage or casualties as of yet.

No groups have yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The gas field is located in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province and the American military forces use it as a base.

