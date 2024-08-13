Iran insists on right to respond to Israeli aggression

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, Tajani disclosed details of his phone call with Iran's Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

He mentioned that Tehran insists on its right to respond to the assassination of Haniyeh, the Hamas chief, and Fuad Shukr, a top commander of Lebanon's Hezbollah.

Tajani described a half-hour phone call with Bagheri Kani, in which the Iranian minister emphasized their right to retaliate against the attack on Iranian soil.

Additionally, the Italian Foreign Minister wrote on the X social network about his phone call with Bagheri Kani, emphasizing his appeal for restraint and a constructive approach to avoid escalating the conflict in the region and endangering the efforts towards a Gaza ceasefire.

His reactions came as the Western supporters of the Zionist regime have endangered the security of the region by sending weapons to the occupied territories and supporting the occupying regime, and have exacerbated the insecurity and crimes of the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people.

Last night, the three European countries including Britain, Germany, and France, issued a statement urging Iran to exercise restraint regarding the crimes of the Israeli regime.

