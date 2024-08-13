US, European allies reaffirm support for Israel if attacked

In a joint statement published on the White House website on Monday night, called on Tehran to refrain from a possible retaliatory attacks against the regime.

We, the heads of the United States, England, France, Germany and Italy, discussed the situation in the Middle East. We expressed our full support for the ongoing efforts to reduce tensions and reach a cease-fire agreement in Gaza and the release of hostages, the statement further said.

Europeans backed a proposal laid out by US President Joe Biden on the Gaza truce and urged Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani to resume negotiations this week with the aim of reaching an agreement as soon as possible. “We emphasized that we should not miss more opportunities”.

While urging all parties to fulfill their responsibilities and the unconditional delivery and distribution of aid to Gaza, these five countries and main backers of the Zionist regime reaffirmed their “support for Israel's defense against Iran's attack" and resistance groups in the region.

In the joint statement, Biden and the other leaders warned of “serious consequences for regional security” in the case of an Iranian-led military attack on Israel and said "We ask Iran to abandon its plan."

The plea comes as Israel puts its military on high alert and the Pentagon sends a guided-missile submarine and an aircraft carrier into the region, with White House spokesperson John Kirby warning Monday a “significant set of attacks” on Israel by Iran or its allied groups could take place this week.

Also, in a separate joint statement with France and Germany, Britain on Monday evening announced that the Gaza war must end now and all the prisoners be released and said Gaza need "immediate and unrestricted delivery and distribution of aid."

The anxiety of the Israeli regime is increasing day by day as Iran has pledged to avenge the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran that violated the country’s sovereignty. Also Lebanon’s Hezbollah has warned of a harsh response to the regime in the near future over the assassination of its commander Fuad Shukr.

Iranian authorities and senior officials of the Axis of Resistance have announced that they would take revenge for the blood of these martyrs.

The Zionist and western media have speculated that Iran's retaliatory attacks will be more intense than True Promise, an operation the Islamic Republic launched in April in response to and Israeli deadly strike on the Consulate building in Damascus, Syria.

