The Russian strike helicopter Mi-28NME was presented at the Army 2024 forum for the first time, TASS reported.

The helicopter is placed near the entrance group of the Pavilion B.

The video on the helicopter’s combat power is also showcased there.

The Army 2024 forum is being held from August 12 to 14 in the Moscow Region. Specimens of armament, materiel, and special vehicles will be shown to participants during the event. TASS is the strategic media partner of the forum.

