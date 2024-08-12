Iran's defense capabilities displayed in Russia Intl. Forum

Organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, a high-ranking defense delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, headed by Deputy Commander for Coordination of IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, visited the Russia’s International Military-Technical Forum in Patriot Park in Moscow.

According to the scheduled program, the high-ranking Iranian military delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran will meet and hold talks with the high-ranking military officials of the other countries to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

The Army-2024 will be held at Moscow’s Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds on August 12-14.

Around 1,500 exhibitors from six countries and 83 companies will take part in the 10th edition of the forum, also attended by 18 high-ranking military delegations.

MNA