  1. Technology
Aug 12, 2024, 4:25 PM

Iran's defense capabilities displayed in Russia Intl. Forum

Iran's defense capabilities displayed in Russia Intl. Forum

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – A part of Iran’s defense capabilities were showcased in the Russian International Military-Technical Forum "Army-2024".

Organized by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, a high-ranking defense delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, headed by Deputy Commander for Coordination of IRGC’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, visited the Russia’s International Military-Technical Forum in Patriot Park in Moscow.   

According to the scheduled program, the high-ranking Iranian military delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran will meet and hold talks with the high-ranking military officials of the other countries to discuss bilateral ties and issues of the mutual interest.

The Army-2024 will be held at Moscow’s Kubinka Air Base and Alabino military training grounds on August 12-14.

Around 1,500 exhibitors from six countries and 83 companies will take part in the 10th edition of the forum, also attended by 18 high-ranking military delegations.

MNA

News ID 219416
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News