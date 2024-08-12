Iran attends in Army 2024 intl. military, technical forum

The Army 2024 international military and technical forum has kicked off in the Patriot Exhibition Center near Moscow. Leading companies in the Russian defense industry will present about 1,500 products. The events will be held on August 12-14.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, about 110 official military delegations and foreign companies are planning to participate in the forum. A total of 191 bilateral meetings with foreign partners are planned. The scientific and business program of the forum includes about 100 events related to the development of the Russian armed forces and the defense industrial complex.

The defense industry achievements of Belarus, China, India, and Iran will be showcased in this forum.

Headed by the Deputy Coordinator of the Khatam al-Anbiya Base, Brigadier General Ali Shadmani, Iran military delegation traveled to Russia on behalf of Iran to participate in this Forum.

