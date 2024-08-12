Leader thanks Olympics medal winners for making people happy

The Leader wrote the letter in response to a letter from Mahmoud Khosravivafa, the President of National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who had presented a report to the Leader on the performance of the Iranian athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his gratitude to the athletes who made the nation happy with their achievements.

The Leader said he was grateful to all the support community in Iran, the athletes, and their coaches and managers as well as the national Olympic committee for bringing joy to the nation in the recent Paris Olympics.

Iran took part in Paris Olympics with 40 athletes and finished in 21th place on the medal table with 12 medals (3 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze medals). This year's summer Olympics wrapped up yesterday after 17 days with the participation of sportspersons from almost 200 countries.

