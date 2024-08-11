Iran finishes 2024 Paris Olympics in 21st place

Iran took part in Paris Olympics with 40 athletes and finished in 21th place on the medal table with 12 medals (3 gold, 6 silver, and 3 bronze medals).

While Iran had sent sports people in different sports categories, it was the Iranian taekwondo practitioners and wrestlers who displayed a good performance and collected all the 12 medals.

Iran participated with 4 taekwondo fighters and every one of them won a medal.

The United States came first like the before followed by China and Japan in second and third places, respectively.

Iran's best record in all editions of Olympics was in London where it landed in the 11th place with 7 gold medals.

The athletes who competed at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics will come together one final time for later today’s closing ceremony at the Stade de France in Paris, after two memorable weeks of action-packed sport. The closing ceremony will start at 9pm local time, which is 3pm EDT a little before this piece of new was published.

