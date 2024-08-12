Iran, Iraq agree on weekly dispatching pilgrims by train

Director General of Planning and Passenger Services of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Mohsen Tabatabaei announced an agreement made with Iraqi side to send pilgrims weekly by Tehran-Karbala combined trains after Arbaeen ceremonies.

Passengers will be dispatched by Iranian trains up to Shalamcheh station and then will be transported by bus to Basra after going through the customs formalities. After that, passengers are transported by the Iraqi trains from Basra to Karbala Railway Station, he emphasized.

According to the scheduled program, a train will be dispatched from Tehran to Karbala at regular scheduled time on Saturdays every week, and it is possible to increase the number of travels in case of the growth in demand, Tabatabaei added.

MA/6193384