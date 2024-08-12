Iraqi air force to provide security to Arbaeen pilgrims

The media cell of Iraqi Security Organization has announced the participation of the country's air force in providing security for Arbaeen as pilgrims from all over the world are expected in the holy city of Karbala to mark the 40th day since the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam and the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

Al-Malouma website on Sunday said fighter jets of the army and the air force will be providing security cover to the Arbaeen pilgrimage this year.

The security preparations for the Arbaeen pilgrimage have already started and the facilities in line with this pilgrimage have been prepared, the head of the Security Media Cell, Tahseen Al-Khafaji, revealed.

This event will witness the arrival of millions of pilgrims from outside Iraq, and for this reason, we have started measures at the border crossings and pilgrims' route, he added. “Many intelligence and security efforts, including the surveillance of the Air Force, are underway to ensure the security of Arbaeen”.

Earlier, Iraq’s Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, issued orders to the governors to prepare more in advance the Arbaeen procession and asked the provinces with border crossings to fulfill their duties in the best possible way.

More than 2.5 million Iranian pilgrims traveled to Iraq for Arbaeen procession last year.

MNA/IRN