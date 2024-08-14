  1. Iran
Over 279K Arbaeen pilgrims crossed Khuzestan borders so far

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian authorities reported that 279,257 Iranian pilgrims were sent to Iraq in a week, starting August 6, through the two border crossings in Khuzestan province, southwestern Iran.

279,257 Iranian pilgrims traveled to Iraq through the Shalamcheh and Chazabeh border crossings on the shared border between Iran and Iraq in Khuzestan Province so far to participate in Arbaeen ceremonies.

Iranian, Pakistani, and Azerbaijani Arbaeen pilgrims use six border crossings of Khosravi, Mehran, Chazzabeh, Shalamcheh, Tamarchin, and Bashmaq in the west, northwest, and southwest of Iran for crossing into Iraq to go to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located.

Arbaeen comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shiite Imam, Imam Hussein (AS). The Arbaeen pilgrimage takes place between Ashura and Arbaeen days.

