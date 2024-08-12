  1. Politics
Aug 12, 2024, 7:03 PM

Iran consul gen. visits Bashmaq border gate during Arbaeen

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – The consul general head of Iran in Sulaymaniyah of Iraq visited Bashmaq border crossing to supervise the conditions and facilities on both sides of the border for the easy travel of Arbaeen pilgrims.

Mohammad Mahmoudian met and held talks with the senior directors of Bashmaq Customs to discuss bilateral relations and border-related issues.

The Sulaymaniyah Consul General head also paid a visit to Mawkibs of Arbaeen and pertinent infrastructures for offering quality services to the pilgrims.

Earlier in the day, the Director General of Planning and Passenger Services of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Mohsen Tabatabaei announced an agreement made with Iraqi side to send pilgrims weekly by Tehran-Karbala combined trains after Arbaeen procession.

