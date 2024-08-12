Iran consul gen. visits Bashmaq border gate during Arbaeen

Mohammad Mahmoudian met and held talks with the senior directors of Bashmaq Customs to discuss bilateral relations and border-related issues.

The Sulaymaniyah Consul General head also paid a visit to Mawkibs of Arbaeen and pertinent infrastructures for offering quality services to the pilgrims.

Earlier in the day, the Director General of Planning and Passenger Services of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Mohsen Tabatabaei announced an agreement made with Iraqi side to send pilgrims weekly by Tehran-Karbala combined trains after Arbaeen procession.

