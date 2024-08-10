Iron Dome failed to destroy even a single Iranian missile

Moti Shefer, an Israeli space engineering expert has stressed that the Iron Dome is the biggest deception that the world has witnessed.

Israeli regime's air defense did not shoot down a single Iranian missile during Operation True Promise, despite it firing 500 missiles from the Iron Dome, according to him.

The Israeli military spokesman is either lying or is ignorant, Shefer added.

He further referred to the attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, saying that the Hezbollah missiles had caused a great amount of damage and the Zionist officials have been unable to curb this situation.

In the early hours of April 14, the IRGC Aerospace Force launched tens of missiles and drones against military targets in the occupied territories in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s April 1 airstrike on the consular section of Iran’s embassy in Damascus.

In an interview with the Iranian daily ‘Iran’ in May, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid gave details about the ‘True Promise Operation’ that the Iranian armed forces carried out against Israeli military targets.

General Rashid said only one division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force was tasked with carrying out the operation, while even that single unit employed only 20 percent of its offensive power in the operation.

On the other side, the US, NATO, CENTCOM, and the Zionist regime had prepared 240 fighter jets, while various anti-missile air defense systems of the US warships in the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, as well as the Zionist regime’s anti-missile systems, were on the alert, he said.

The general said that the single division of the IRGC Aerospace Force was prepared to unleash the remaining 80 percent of its offensive power and launch another wave of strikes under orders.

However, the Iranian commanders concluded that the operation sufficed for the punishment of the Zionist regime, the general noted.

The support that the US, the UK, France, and the European governments provided for the Israeli regime was reminiscent of the Crusades, he added.

