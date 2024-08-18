Israel defense systems inefficient in repelling drone attacks

There are concerns that the Israeli air defense systems are not effective enough against drone threats, Zionist media have said.

This concern increases when dozens of drones are sent towards us at the same time, they admitted.

Earlier in August, Moti Shefer, an Israeli space engineering expert stressed that the Iron Dome is the biggest deception that the world has witnessed.

Israeli regime's air defense did not shoot down a single Iranian missile during Operation True Promise, despite it firing 500 missiles from the Iron Dome, according to him.

The Israeli military spokesman is either lying or is ignorant, Shefer added.

He further referred to the attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement, saying that the Hezbollah missiles had caused a great amount of damage and the Zionist officials have been unable to curb this situation.

