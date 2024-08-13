  1. World
F-16s intercept Russian spy plane over the Baltic Sea

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – F-16 fighter jets intercepted a Russian Ilyushin Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

This interception is part of a broader pattern of NATO forces, including Polish and French jets, responding to Russian incursions near their airspace, media have reported on Tuesday.

The Il-20, originally a civilian aircraft modified for military use, is a key asset for Russian intelligence.

Designed in the Soviet era, the Il-20 can carry out electronic and imagery reconnaissance missions. Its advanced systems allow it to detect and intercept communications, as well as gather detailed imagery of ground installations.

This makes it particularly valuable for locating and mapping NATO military assets, adding a layer of strategic importance to its missions near NATO borders.

