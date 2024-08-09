Iran HAMEX 2024 Exhibition kicks off in Tehran

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibition was attended by the leading domestic manufacturers of home appliances and 30 trade delegations from different countries.

In this edition of the exhibition, small- and large household appliances, cooling and heating systems, relevant parts, accessories and equipment will be showcased using the latest knowledge-based achievements.

Displaying the domestic capabilities in the production of household appliances, variety of products, using the capacity of knowledge-based companies in the production of goods, developing and strengthening relations with neighboring countries have been cited as the main goals of this exhibition.

The participation of 30 business delegations from different countries is one of the other aspects of this exhibition in line with establishing business and economic interaction.

The exhibition, with the mutto “For the People and for Iran”, will run through August 12, and opens from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m..

MA/IRN85562760