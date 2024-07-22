Tehran exhibition to focus on Israeli massacre in Gaza

Titled "Gaza 290 Days", the exhibit featuring 45 selected works by Latin American cartoonists from countries such as Venezuela, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and Brazil, will be inaugurated on Monday.

The massacre committed by the Zionist regime in Palestine has inspired Latin American artists, particularly cartoonists, to create effective works of art and these works will be displayed in response to the recent atrocities committed against the Palestinian people, the report added.

The exhibit will run until August 14 at the museum located at No. 74, Mozaffar St., Taleqani Ave., Palestine Square.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its military offensive on October 7.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

MNA/6171475