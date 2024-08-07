Iran FINEX 2024 Exhibition to be inaugurated on Aug. 09

The exhibition will be attended by Iran’s minister of economic affairs and finance (MEAF), vice-presidency for the science, technology and knowledge-based economy, chairman of parliament economic commission and foreign guests.

The Iran FINEX Exhibition has been turned into one of the most important and most visited economic events in the Middle East region in recent years, and plays an important role in improving the level of knowledge of participants by presenting tutorial workshops, seminars and specialized meetings.

Presenting the latest achievements and capabilities of the country in the field of financial industry, familiarizing the Iranian companies and organizations with the world's latest technology, attracting domestic and foreign investment, developing an interactional culture through direct communication and winning the public trust, training to create and develop the financial communications channels between banks and investment organizations with the foreign parties, improving the quality of banking, insurance and stock exchange activities in relation to the way of providing services to audiences and development of employment through the development of industries and services, transferring the world’s latest updates and technologies by holding various tutorial workshops and scientific-commercial conferences, mechanizing and using the technologies in the field of the information technology (IT), etc. have been cited as the main objectives of holding this exhibition.

The 16th International Iran FINEX 2024 is one of the most popular international events in Iran’s related industries, and it provides great chances for businesses, manufacturers, suppliers, commercial media, and other activists in related sectors to put their products, services, technologies, and business ideas to show.

