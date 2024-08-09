UKMTO reports of rocket, sea drone attack on a ship in Yemen

The UKMTO reported that a ship has been targeted by four rockets and a remote-controlled vessel (sea drone) in 45-nautical miles south of Al-Mokha port in Taiz province, southern coast of Yemen.

On Thursday night, the UKMTO announced that it had received a report about an incident 45 nautical miles south of al-Mokha Port in Yemen's Taiz province.

The captain of a ship announced that an RPG rocket has exploded near the ship in Al-Mokha Port under his command, the organization added.

Earlier on this day, the UKMTO announced that the incident took place 58 nautical miles southwest of al-Hudaydah in Yemen.

In the statement issued, it is stated that a commercial ship was targeted 58 miles southwest of al-Hudaydah port in a drone attack.

MA/6190414