3 injured in Israeli drone attack on S Lebanon

Lebanon's Ministry of Health announced that three people were injured in an Israeli drone attack on a car near the town of Yarin in southern Lebanon.

This attack happened while the Zionist media reported that the sirens were heard in the Zionist settlement of al-Malikiyya in the West Galilee in the north of occupied Palestine.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular attacks since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

SD/6189857