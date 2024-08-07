1 killed, 4 injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Local sources announced that ambulances have been sent to the place where the attack took place.

The sources also reported that a motorcycle was targeted in the town of Jwaya in South Lebanon.

The Ministry of Health of Lebanon announced that one person was killed and 4 others were injured in this attack.

News sources also reported about the Zionist regime's artillery attack on the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

The reports said that Hezbollah conducted new attacks on the center of Jalul Alam and the sirens were heard in Shlomi in West Galilee.

