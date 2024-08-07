  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 7, 2024, 4:21 PM

1 killed, 4 injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon

1 killed, 4 injured in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon

TEHRAN, Aug. 07 (MNA) – Local sources reported the air strike of the Zionist regime on the town of Jwaya in the Tyre district of Southern Lebanon.

Local sources announced that ambulances have been sent to the place where the attack took place.

The sources also reported that a motorcycle was targeted in the town of Jwaya in South Lebanon.

The Ministry of Health of Lebanon announced that one person was killed and 4 others were injured in this attack.

News sources also reported about the Zionist regime's artillery attack on the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon.

The reports said that Hezbollah conducted new attacks on the center of Jalul Alam and the sirens were heard in Shlomi in West Galilee.

SD/6189068

News ID 219156

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News