12th Iran FINEX 2019 kicks off in Tehran

The International Exchange, Bank and Insurance Fair (IRAN FINEX) is the most prestigious event concentrating on finance industries in Iran. It is the most important event in this field in the region that brings together all the companies operating in the financial sector under the same roof.

All the products and services of this sector are exhibited in this event. The visitors therefore get a chance to get acquainted with the latest financial tools and services and the exhibitors get a huge exposure in the presence of a large number of potential customers.

The event was inaugurated today in the presence of Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Farhad Dejpasand. Other senior officials attending the fair are Vice-President for Science and Technology Affairs Sorena Sattari, General Manager of Central Insurance of Iran (CII) Gholamreza Soleimani and Head of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Shapour Mohammadi.

In this edition of the fair, the latest achievements of banking industry, insurance, and capital market will be showcased.

IRAN FINEX 2019 will run until April 25.

MA/4596703