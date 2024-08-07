Iran has weapons that Israeli Iron Dome can't stop: US media

The Israel regime is preparing for a coordinated attack from Iran and its allies that will present the biggest test yet for a multilayered air defense system that has had to expand far beyond the regime's vaunted Iron Dome system, Wall Sreet Journal wrote.

Although the US-Israel-developed Iron Dome has been the world’s leading system for shooting down short-range rockets, many times it failed to operate and reduce the threat from weapons fired by various resistance groups.

Iran has drones and ballistic missiles that Iron Dome isn't designed to stop. And Hezbollah has an arsenal with tens of thousands of mortars, rockets and precision-guided missiles that could threaten to overwhelm the Israel regime's defenses.

Earlier, the commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari stated that the army’s ground forces have attained salient achievements and progresses especially in the recent years. He said that the forces under his command have been stationed at borders of the country to bring about sustainable security for the Islamic Iran.

Referring to the new achievements of Iran’s army ground force, Brigadier General Heidari emphasized that the ground force of the country will unveil the most advanced anti-armor pinpoint missiles in the very near future which shows the might of the force in the international arenas.

