Iran’s army GF to unveil new anti-armor pinpointing missiles

Speaking about the high capabilities and potentials of the country’s army Ground Force, Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari stated that the army’s ground forces have attained salient achievements and progresses especially in the recent years. He said that the forces under his command have been stationed at borders of the country to bring about sustainable security for the Islamic Iran.

Referring to the new achievements of Iran’s army ground force, Brigadier General Heidari emphasized that the ground force of the country will unveil the most advanced anti-armor pinpoint missiles in the very near future which shows the might of the force in the international arenas.

Turning to the self-sufficiency of the ground force in manufacturing military equipment, he noted that the army ground force of the country has obtained full self-sufficiency in all its ranks.

