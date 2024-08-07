Iran, Belarus air force commanders hold bilateral talks

During the talks, Iran’s air force commander stated that the two countries have high potentials to cooperate with each other in the relevant field as Iran and Belarus have great commonalities.

Brigadier General Vahedi blamed the United States and Zionist regime for their warmongering policies, adding that all calamities and disasters facing the region is related to the US government and Israeli regime.

He added that the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) called the United States the main cause of corruption and the Great Satan, which seeks war, conflict, and confronting the independence and self-reliance of countries with its domination.

“We believe that this child-killing Israeli regime is nearing its end. History shows that anyone who rules with oppression will not remain in power and will be annihilated ASAP,” the Iranian air force commander stipulated.

“To defend the country and its territorial integrity, we have no other choice but to prepare ourselves for defending and developing the military equipment.”

Brigadier General Amir Vahedi emphasized that Iran’s Air Force is ready to develop mutual defense and military relations and share its experience with its friendly countries in the fields of manufacturing and producing military equipment.

The commander of Belarus Air Force, for his part, emphasized that his country is keen on developing relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Air Force in the fields of defense and military.

Major General Lukyanovich said that Belarus attaches great importance to its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During his visit, he visited Shahid Sattari University of Aeronautical Engineering and Shahid Lashgari Air Force’s Military Academy.

