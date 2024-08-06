  1. Politics
Iran’s envoy meets with Russia’s deputy FM for bilateral talk

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kazem Jalali met with Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov for BRICS Affairs to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Iran’s envoy to Moscow pointed to the growing relations between Tehran and Moscow and stated that the telephone conversation of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and participation of the Russia’s State Duma president at the inauguration ceremony of the Iranian president bear testimony to the amicable relations between the two countries.

Jalali then thanked Russia’s position in condemning the assassination of Chief of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh who was martyred in Tehran in the wee hours of last Wednesday.

The Russian deputy foreign minister for BRICS Affairs and international organizations, for his part, denounced the assassination of Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and considered the recent events in the Middle East caused by the unwavering support of the US and the West for Israel.

Ryabkov expressed thanks for the participation of Iran in the BRICS group of the emerging economies.

