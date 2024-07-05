  1. Economy
Iran, Russia emphasize boosting financial-banking cooperation

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The top bankers from Iran and Russia stressed the need to expand banking and financial cooperation.

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammad Reza Farzin met and held talks with his Russian counterpart Elvira Nabiullina on the sidelines of the International Banking and Financial Forum held in St. Petersburg.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was also attended by Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali and the latest situation of the joint projects of banking and financial cooperation were exchanged views by the officials of the two countries.

Iran’s central bank governor called for more financial cooperation with Russia while speaking at a conference in St. Petersburg organized by Russian monetary policymakers.

