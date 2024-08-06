Pezeshkian stresses competency, expertise in choosing cabinet

Speaking in a meeting with the representatives of the Sunni minority community in Iran, the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that in selecting the nominees for ministerial posts in his upcoming cabinet, he prioritizes individuals who will use all the capacities and capabilities (power components) in the country.

"Integration, unity and synergy of all power components are necessary for good governance and advancement of the country's affairs," the president stressed.

He further stressed that competency and meeting qualification necessities matter a lot to him in choosing the cabinet members, adding that "The solution to overcome this problem (incompetency) in the first place is to try to create coherence, empathy and unity and in the next step to improve the efficiency of the country's administration system with scientific and experienced methods."

He added that he would consult with experts in each field before making decisions, adding that "We are trying to move in the direction of solving the problems and advance the country's affairs by choosing people based on their expertise and capabilities."

Pezeshkian attached great importance to flourishing the border areas' economy as "one of the effective ways to overcome and neutralize the sanctions against the country."

KI/6188180