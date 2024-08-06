  1. Sports
Iran’s Movahed wins silver in 2024 World Junior Blitz C’ship

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – Iranian chess player Sina Movahed claimed a silver medal in the 2024 World Junior Blitz Championship (Open U20).

Movahed became Iran's youngest chess grandmaster in July.

He had won a gold medal in the Baku Open 2024.

The 2024 World Junior Blitz Championship started on August 1 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and will run until 8.

