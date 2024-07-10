Iran’s chess player Movahed wins Baku Open 2024

Movahed scored 7/9 at Group A and won the tournament due to better tie-break score, according to the Tehran Times.

Indian players Abhimanyu Puranik and Aditya Mittal secured second and third place, respectively.

Movahed became the youngest country's chess grandmaster.

The total prize fund of the tournament was US$ 50000. The top three prizes were $12000 + Cup, $8000 and $6000 each.

The Baku Open 2024 Chess Festival dedicated to the 100th anniversary of FIDE. The festival started from June 28 in Baku Sport Hall.

The program of the festival included competitions in two sections (A and B), 9-round Swiss tournaments with classical time control. Group A was open to players with FIDE Elo above 2100 (Women - above 1800), Group B was open for young players with FIDE Elo and born in 2012 and later.

MNA